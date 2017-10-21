NC neighborhoods hit by Halloween decoration vandals and thieves

By Published: Updated:
WNCT photo

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Thieves are stealing and destroying Halloween decorations in Winterville and Greenville.

In Winterville, it’s happening in the Irish Creek Neighborhood on Westmeath Drive, where the robberies began Monday night and continued through Wednesday evening.

Residents said the thefts happened between 4 and 7 a.m., when decorations, including pumpkins, were taken.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

“It got really out of hand,” said Margaret Sparrow, who lives in the neighborhood.”It’s about three nights in a row now that people have entered the neighborhood and either smashed pumpkins, stolen pumpkins. It seems to be just about every other house.”

WNCT received calls to the newsroom saying Irish Creek isn’t the only neighborhood being hit.

One caller said nearly 20 homes were targeted in her Greenville neighborhood.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s