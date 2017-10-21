NC store owner’s neck is cut during armed robbery, police say

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – A store owner was injured in an armed robbery at a convenience store in Elizabeth City on Thursday evening.

Police say the robbery happened shortly after 10 p.m. at Star One Tobacco & Convenience on North Hughes Boulevard.

The investigation revealed that 43-year-old Nathan Silver came into the store, assaulted the owner, Esmal Saleh, 58, with a knife and made off with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

The robbery was interrupted by an employee who stopped by to check on the owner. That employee was able to get away and summon for help next door.

Saleh was cut on the left side of his neck during the robbery and taken to Sentara Hospital for his injuries.

Silver was found hiding behind a home on West Cypress Street around 2:30 a.m. by officers conducting foot patrols in the area, police said.

He has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, armed robbery and second-degree kidnapping and was jailed on a $500,000 bond and will go before a judge on Monday.

