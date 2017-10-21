NC teen dies a week after shooting inside a home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — A family member of a woman hit by a bullet in a shooting last Saturday said loved one, Savannah Alexis Miller, has died after her family decided to take her off life support in the hospital.

Miller had been on life support at New Hanover Regional Medical Center since last Saturday, Oct. 14 after she was shot at the 700 block of South 13th Street and Wooster Street.

RELATED: NC teen now on life support was shot through window, 911 call reveals

The family member said Savannah would not be able to live without the life support system and they knew she would not want to live that way.

The family member said they made the very hard decision Friday night to let her go. She said the injuries were due to her being shot.

According to police spokesperson Jennifer Dandron, reports of the shooting came in around 10:30 p.m. Oct. 14.

Officers found Miller and took her to the hospital.

Dandron said it is unclear to officials at this time if this shooting and a shooting that happened earlier in the day Saturday, Oct. 14 at South Sixth and Castle streets in Wilmington are related.

Dandron said this is now being investigated as a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this incident, contact WPD or use text-a-tip.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.