No one hurt after van crashes through Clayton restaurant

CLAYTON, NC (WNCN) – A man was arrested after driving through the front of a Clayton pizza restaurant just before 10:00 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say 25 year-old Darlin Manuel Padilla-Sauceda, of Clayton, and another person were inside the van when they crashed through the front door of Big Cheese Pizza located at 1373 US-70 BUS.

No one was injured during the crash but authorities say tables were damaged inside the restaurant and the building’s structure was compromised.

Padilla-Sauceda was has been charged with Driving While Impaired and is being held in the Johnston County jail under a $1,000 bond.