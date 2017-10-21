Wake County deputy involved in vehicle crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County deputy’s cruiser collided with another car Saturday evening.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of N.C. Highway 42 and Mount Pleasant Road, officials said.

In an image from the scene, a black sports sedan was off the road and a Wake County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was damaged and had airbags deployed.

There is no word on what caused the crash, which happened south of Garner.

There was also no information about injuries.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.