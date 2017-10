WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

According to a Friday evening Facebook post, Nakita Sherill Toster, 21, was last seen Tuesday on Greentree Road in Wilmington.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 910-343-3609 or use Text-A-Tip by texting TIP708 and your message to 274637.

Your message must begin with TIP708. All Text-A-Tip messages are anonymous.

