1 hurt, 5 displaced after Fayetteville apartment kitchen fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person suffered minor injuries and five people were displaced after a kitchen fire at a Fayetteville apartment Sunday night, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 10 p.m. at Wichita Apartments at 5435 Wichita Drive, officials said.

When fire crews arrived they saw smoke coming from an apartment unit.

Firefighters found a fire in the kitchen and were able to extinguish the blaze, which only damaged one unit.

A resident of the apartment was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries, fire officials said.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist the occupants who were displaced.