1 hurt, 5 displaced after Fayetteville apartment kitchen fire

By Published: Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person suffered minor injuries and five people were displaced after a kitchen fire at a Fayetteville apartment Sunday night, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 10 p.m. at Wichita Apartments at 5435 Wichita Drive, officials said.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

When fire crews arrived they saw smoke coming from an apartment unit.

Firefighters found a fire in the kitchen and were able to extinguish the blaze, which only damaged one unit.

A resident of the apartment was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries, fire officials said.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist the occupants who were displaced.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s