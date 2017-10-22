2 men wounded in Durham shooting, police say

By Published: Updated:
Crime scene tape up along a stretch of the 100 block of West Cornwallis Street after the shooting Sunday. Photo by Patrick Priest/CBS North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were shot in Durham on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Cornwallis Road and South Roxboro Street, according to Durham police.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Police were called about the incident when the men were dropped off at a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

After the incident, police had crime scene tape up along a stretch of the 100 block of West Cornwallis Street.

Police said the wounds to the men do not appear to be life-threatening.

There was no word from police about possible suspects.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s