Woman stabs man during Cary domestic dispute, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed in Cary on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported in the 300 block of Cheswick Place, according to Cary police.

The call came in around 4:15 p.m. in an apartment complex about two blocks south of Briarcliff Elementary School.

The incident happened when a woman stabbed a man during a domestic dispute, Cary officials said.

The weapon was a small kitchen utensil, officials said.

The man was taken to WakeMed in Cary for treatment. His condition is not known, but officials believe his wounds are non life-threatening.

The woman was taken into custody and is being charged with assault, officials said. Her identity was not available.