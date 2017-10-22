Cold front could bring storms Monday night

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Central North Carolina has now had six days in a row of near perfect weather, but that will come to an end Monday and Tuesday as a strong cold front and the chance of severe weather move in.

Sunday was another warm day with mostly sunny skies. The high was 79 in the Triangle while Fayetteville made it up to 82, making it feel more like September than October. The normal high this time of year is 71 in the Triangle and we will actually fall below that later this week after our next cold front.

That cold front will move through early on Tuesday and drop our temperatures starting Tuesday night, but it will also bring us our first rain in a week. The best chance of rain will be later Monday into Monday night and in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

The threat of severe weather will also come with the rain. This includes a chance of damaging wind and even an isolated tornado with the heavy rain. The most likely times for this would be after 8 p.m. Monday and before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Behind the front, cooler and drier air will move back in; and highs will be in the 60s by Wednesday and Thursday with lows back into the lower 40s. Heading into next weekend, some milder air will move in for Friday with highs back to about 70 under mostly sunny skies. There could be a shower back in the forecast by Saturday afternoon.

Sunday Night will have increasing clouds. The overnight low will be 58 by early Monday morning.

Monday will become mostly cloudy with a late day shower possible. Showers will be likely by Monday night. The high will be 77; winds will be southeast 10 to 15 mph. The rain risk will be close to 100 percent Monday into Tuesday.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with showers and scattered storms likely, mainly in the morning. The high will be 72, after a morning low of 62. The rain risk will be 90 percent.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cooler. The high will be 64; after a morning low of 48.

Thursday will be sunny and cool. The high will be 62, after a morning low of 42. Friday will be sunny. The high will be 70, after a morning low of 45.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a risk of a PM shower. The high will be 72, after a morning low of 50. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina.

