Driver downs handful of pills after trying to run over deputy, officials say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman downed a handful of pills after she tried to run over a deputy in Pasco County this weekend, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said 34-year-old Nichole Elizabeth Lester, who was wanted for selling narcotics and driving on a suspended license, led deputies on a short chase after they initiated a traffic stop on Saturday.

When one deputy deployed stop sticks, Lester tried to run him over. She continued to flee and started throwing what is believed to be narcotics out the window of her car.

Lester eventually lost control of her car near the intersection of Mark Twain Lane and Fox Hollow Drive and ended up slamming into the bumper of a patrol car, causing minor damage to the bumper.

She was taken to the hospital where she’s still being treated for ingesting the pills.

The charges pending against Lester include aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer, fleeing to elude with disregard for safety, resisting arrest without violence and tampering with evidence, possession of opiates, possession of ephedrine, possession of marijuana (less than 20 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia (4 counts).

Deputies said they also found two stun guns inside her vehicle, one of which was disguised as a flashlight.