Durham Fire Department investigate cause of house fire

DURHAM, NC (WNCN) – The Durham Fire Department is working to find the cause of a house fire that happened at 1107 Scout Drive Saturday night.

Dozens of firefighters were dispatched to the house that is believed to be vacant, just after 11:30 p.m.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

Heavy fire damage consumed most of the house, rendering unsafe conditions for firefighters. No one was injured.

The investigation was put on hold until conditions inside the house were safe for fire personnel to continue.