Durham Fire Department investigate cause of house fire

By Published:

DURHAM, NC (WNCN) – The Durham Fire Department is working to find the cause of a house fire that happened at 1107 Scout Drive Saturday night.

Dozens of firefighters were dispatched to the house that is believed to be vacant, just after 11:30 p.m.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

Heavy fire damage consumed most of the house, rendering unsafe conditions for firefighters. No one was injured.

The investigation was put on hold until conditions inside the house were safe for fire personnel to continue.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s