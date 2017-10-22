DWI suspect crashes head-on with NC deputy, officials say

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — An impaired driver has been arrested after he had a head-on collision with a North Carolina deputy.

Henderson County Sheriff’s Maj. Frank Stout tells local media that the crash happened Thursday night.

Corporal Cory Justus was taken to a hospital for observation and released.

Hendersonville police charged Stephen Allison with driving while impaired and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Justus told WYFF that he was traveling about 45 mph when the crash happened. He told the TV station the suspect’s truck suddenly veered into his lane, giving him no time to apply the brakes.

Justus is the brother of WYFF meteorologist Chris Justus, who later posted a photo his brother and a nephew on his Facebook page.

Allison has been released from jail on bond. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.