FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Fire Department responded to a house fire in the Council Heights section of the city around just before 4:00 a.m.

Units arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the front of Harris Street home. There were flames coming from a rear bedroom.

The occupants of the home safely evacuated prior to the arrival of firefighters. The were checked at the scene by Cumberland County EMS.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

The family is being assisted by the Red Cross.