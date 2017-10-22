Movie theater worker shot in Cary, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was wounded by gunfire in Cary on Sunday night, officials said.

The shooting was reported around 8:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Parkside Main Street in Cary, authorities said.

Police said that a worker at a nearby movie theater, Frank Theatres CineBowl & Grille at Parkside Town Commons, was shot in the leg outside the business.

The worker was discovered by a fellow worker in the parking lot of the theater, according to police.

Police said they are now trying to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

Authorities said they do not believe the worker’s gunshot wound is life-threatening.  The shooting victim was taken to Duke University Hospital.

