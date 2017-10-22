NC deputies bust pair on I-40 with $40,000 worth of cocaine, officials say

By Published: Updated:
WFMY photo

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – Two men have been charged after deputies discovered $40,000 worth of cocaine after pulling over a car on Interstate 40.

CLICK TO ENLARGE AND VIEW MORE MUGSHOTS

Deputies stopped the car near Patterson Street for a traffic violation and searched the vehicle. They discovered one kilogram of cocaine, a bag containing seven grams of cocaine, a handgun and $6,000 in cash, officials said.

Deputies arrested Eric Mosqueda and Ramiro Briones-Hernandez, who are both charged with trafficking cocaine by possession, trafficking cocaine by transportation, maintaining a vehicle for keeping/selling controlled substances and carrying a concealed gun.

Copyright 2017 WFMY

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s