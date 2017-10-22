NC deputies bust pair on I-40 with $40,000 worth of cocaine, officials say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – Two men have been charged after deputies discovered $40,000 worth of cocaine after pulling over a car on Interstate 40.

Deputies stopped the car near Patterson Street for a traffic violation and searched the vehicle. They discovered one kilogram of cocaine, a bag containing seven grams of cocaine, a handgun and $6,000 in cash, officials said.

Deputies arrested Eric Mosqueda and Ramiro Briones-Hernandez, who are both charged with trafficking cocaine by possession, trafficking cocaine by transportation, maintaining a vehicle for keeping/selling controlled substances and carrying a concealed gun.

