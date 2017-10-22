NC man dies, 2 other residents escape house fire

CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) — One man is dead after a house fire in Bladen County Saturday night.

According to Assistant Bladen County Coroner Kenneth Clark the house fire was fully involved when crews arrived on scene.

Firefighters found Billy Wayne Baldwin, 66, dead inside the home at 1406 NC Highway 211 West in Clarkton.

Baldwin died from smoke inhalation according to Clark.

There were two other residents inside the home at the time of the fire. They are safe.

Clark said the home did not have smoke detectors.

