Thieves target 29 unlocked vehicles in Clayton overnight, officials say

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clayton officials are warning residents to lock their vehicles after dozens of unlocked vehicles had items stolen from them overnight this weekend.

The warning came on Sunday evening after 29 reports of car break-ins in three neighborhoods in Clayton.

The rash of break-ins is the third time in a month that several cars were targeted in Clayton neighborhoods, officials said.

The incidents overnight were at the Amelia Village Apartments and the LionsGate and Garrison subdivisions.

The thefts come after similar incidents on September 27 and 28 when Clayton was hit two nights in a row.

The first night there were 12 reports of break-ins to unlocked cars in the Arbors at East Village apartments, Amelia Station Apartments and Summerlyn neighborhoods.

The following night there were six break-ins in the Riverwood Athletic Club community in unlocked cars.

No suspects have been arrested.

“Don’t make it easy for thieves! Remember to ALWAYS to lock your car, even in your driveway,” Clayton officials said in a news release.