18-year-old faces 46 child sex crime charges, Hoke County sheriff says

William McKnight (Hoke County Sheriff's Office)
LUMBER BRIDGE, N.C. (WNCN) – An 18-year-old Hoke County man faces dozens of charges, including statutory rape, in connection with an Oct. 19 incident involving an underage girl, the sheriff’s office said.

William McKnight, of Lumber Bridge was arrested Oct. 19 after detectives received a tip about potential sex offenses that may have occurred at a home on Arabia Road in Lumber Bridge, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said.

An investigation led to McKnight being charged with two counts of statutory rape of a child, 22 counts of statutory sexual offense with a child, and 22 counts of indecent liberties with a child.

He is being held at the Hoke County Detention Center under a $950,000 bond.

