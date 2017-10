FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three cats were killed and two dogs were rescued from a house fire in Fayetteville on Monday night, officials said.

No people were home at the residence in the 100 block of South Herndon Street when the fire started, firefighters said. They responded to the blaze at 6:42 p.m.

One of the two dogs rescued from the fire required treatment for injuries, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.