DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WKRG) — A beachgoer made a wild rescue from the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday.

“Someone didn’t see the red flags flying on Walton County Beaches today,” wrote Walton County Sheriff Michael A. Adkinson, Jr. after a beachgoer saved the fawn, which nearly drowned.

The sheriff made the comment in a Facebook post sharing a photograph of the fawn, swaddled and placed in a deputy’s truck.

The deer was turned over to Florida Fish and Wildlife officials, who relocated it.