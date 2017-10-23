Cary theater shooting victim not cooperating with investigators, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The man found shot outside a Cary movie theater Sunday night is not cooperating with investigators, police said.

Cary police responded to a reported shooting around 8:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Parkside Main Street in Cary.

Officers found Marcel Hasty, 20, of Cary, had been shot in the leg. Hasty is an employee of the nearby Frank Theatres CineBowl & Grille at Parkside Town Commons.

Hasty’s wound was not self-inflicted and is not considered to be life-threatening, police said. The 20-year-old is not cooperating with investigators.

The movie theater stayed open during the incident and investigation.