Fayetteville 911 call: ‘Muffled cries for help’ heard before child found unresponsive

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A guest at a Fayetteville hotel called 911 to report hearing a woman crying out for help before a 9-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a room at the hotel.

On Saturday, Fayetteville police found Zamarie Chance unresponsive at the Fairfield Inn and Suites along the 4200 block of Ramsey Street Saturday morning.

Officers located the boy after a guest staying at the hotel called 911 to report hearing what “sounds like a woman is getting beat.”

“I called the front desk they said they were gonna send maintenance up there but it’s continuing and she’s screaming, like screaming for help,” the caller said.

The call described hearing a repetitive thud on the floor along with “muffled cries for help.”

“She’s screaming for help,” the caller told dispatch.

The caller said she called the hotel’s front desk about the disturbance. The front desk said they would send maintenance to check on the room but the caller said she never heard anyone arrive at the room.

Once officers found Chance, the boy was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Cumberland County Schools officials said that Chance was a student at Howard Hall Elementary and that counselors are on campus today for any students and staff who may need them.

The boy’s mother, Crystal M. Matthews, 35, of the 6000 block of Whitemoss Court in Fayetteville, is charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse in her child’s death.

She was taken into custody at the scene and is being held without bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center.