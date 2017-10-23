Fayetteville mom charged with killing son appears in court

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville woman charged with murdering her young son made her first appearance in court on Monday.

Crystal Matthews, 35, faces several charges including first-degree murder.

“There certainly is an emotional element when you have a 9-year-old child that lost their life,” said Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West. “The emotion is not lost on you, but we have a job to do and we intend to do it.”

The Fayetteville mother is charged with beating her son to death in a hotel room Saturday.

“I have children, many of us have children and to think the allegation at least is that a parent could take a child life’s is very unsettling and something we take very seriously in the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office and we’re going to do the best we can to get justice for this child in this case,” said West.

A guest at the hotel called 911 Saturday morning to report a woman crying out for help in a room on the third floor.

“I’m calling about the room upstairs…it sounds like a woman is getting beat,” said the 911 caller. “I called the front desk. They said they were going to send maintenance up there but its continuing…she’s screaming and like screaming for help.”

Police found Matthews in the room and her son, Zamarie Chance, was unresponsive.

Paramedics took him to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

CBS North Carolina has learned Chance was a fourth grade student at Howard Hall Elementary.

Howard Hall Elementary School Principal Erica Fenner-McAdoo sent us a statement that said:

“The Howard Hall Elementary School family is truly saddened by the loss of Zamarie Chance. He will be greatly missed by our students, staff, and parents throughout our community.”

Matthews is still behind bars and is being held without bond. She will be back in court on Nov. 9.