Goldsboro police call Shotspotter a success



GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Goldsboro Police Department is crediting a piece of technology in helping them make arrests and increasing their response time.

Shotspotter is a series of microphones designed to detect the sound of a gunshot and pinpoint its location within 25 meters.

Police are then alerted of the location almost instantly.

On the streets of the Lincoln Homes Neighborhood in Goldsboro, a makeshift memorial often reminds residents of the deadly shooting of 19-year-old Atiya Maddox.

“It was really really sad, sure was,” said LaRue Jones of Goldsboro. “It’s been really hard to take it. It could have been one of my kids.”

The shooting happened back in July of 2016, but since then, those who live there say it’s become a better place to live.

Police say the decrease in crime is thanks in part to Shotspotter. The devices are hidden, but it covers a 3-mile radius and those who live in the area say it’s led to a quicker response time from police.

“I’ve noticed the police response has gotten a lot quicker,” said Remii Montana, of Goldsboro. “Like within two to three minutes they’re here.”

Police say the technology allows them to get to the scene as quickly as a minute after the shooting. In some cases, officers have been able to arrive at the scene while the shooter is still there.

“Our response times are better, arrests are up, so it’s definitely a good technology,” said Goldsboro Police Chief Mike West. “I would recommend it to any agency that’s looking for technology.”

Law enforcement agencies in 22 states use Shotspotter. Goldsboro, Rocky Mount and Wilmington are the three North Carolina agencies that use it.