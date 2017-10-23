GRAPHIC IMAGES: Kinston police bust dog fighting ring; 5 dogs rescued

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Kinston police rescued a total of five dogs from a dog fighting ring on Sherman Street Saturday night, authorities said.

On Saturday around 11 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding dog fighting on Sherman Street.

A crowd ran into nearby woods when officers responded to the home, police said. Hal Tyler Jr. was arrested and charged in connection with dog fighting.

Two injured dogs were recovered along with three uninjured dogs, police said. A wooden built dog fighting ring was also found on the property.

Both injured dogs were transported for treatment. One dog required 48 staples to the face and neck area. But both dogs should make a full recovery police said.

The three uninjured dogs are being held for safekeeping.

Tyler was charged with felonious dog fighting. He’s being held at the Lenoir County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.