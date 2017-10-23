Hillsborough K-9 earns treat by tracking wanted man, police say

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hillsborough police K-9 Vader tracked down a suspect on Monday despite a significant head start for the wanted man.

About 11:30 a.m. Monday, Vader responded to a call of a suspect fleeing from the area of Sherwood Lane, according to police. Along with Senior Cpl. Scott Foster, Vader tracked the suspect a quarter mile, going “through woods and fields, on and off trails.”

Foster and Vader caught up with the suspect near Daphine Drive and Terrell Road, and the the man surrendered, police said.

Norris Foushee, 56, of Hillsborough, was served with warrants on charges of breaking and entering and violating a court order.

“Vader trains for this every single day,” Foster said in a news release. “Today, he had to do a track through the woods and tall grass, backtrack and make turns. Then he still located the suspect concealed in a field of tall grass. It just shows that how hard we train can pay off, and there is one more bad guy off the street because of it.”

Police added one last fact:

“As is tradition, Vader was rewarded for an outstanding job with a soft-serve ice cream cone,” police wrote.