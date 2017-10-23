In the wake of Irma and Harvey, here’s how to avoid buying a flood car

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been weeks since Hurricanes Irma and Harvey hit the U.S., and clean-up of storm devastated areas continues.

Some cars ruined during the storms will be cleaned up and listed for sale. But problems associated with trying to repair a flood car, mean that even at a really good price, they can be a really bad deal.

Clues like a musty odor or damp interior can be giveaways that someone is trying to sell you a flood car, but scammers are finding ways to hide those defects and pawn off flood cars as good used cars.

In Houston alone, which was devastated by major floods from Harvey, close to half a million cars that were flood-damaged are being stored at a location just outside the city. And some of those cars are headed our way to join flood cars already in the market.

“Over 12,000 flood vehicles are in North Carolina right now, with about 5,000 in the Raleigh area,” says Carfax’s Chris Basso.

And he says, those numbers don’t include the Harvey and Irma flood cars which have just begun to make their way into the system.

There is a way to make a flood car look and smell pristine.

Cleaning crews can literally tear a vehicle apart, removing seats, vacuuming and washing upholstery and clearing out all traces of mud, mold, and water damage from the interior and engine compartment.

Once crews are finished, the car smells and looks great, but looks can be deceiving, because flood waters have compromised the vehicle.

“More than 50 electronic control units are computers in the car today,” says Sean Kane of Safety Research & Strategies. “These vehicles are very susceptible to water and water is not friendly to these kinds of systems. It can cause all kinds of safety hazards.”

Then there’s the stuff you can’t see unless the flood car is put up on a lift by a mechanic.

A mechanic’s inspection will find flood damage, But—before you reach that point, you can research.

North Carolina requires flood damage to be disclosed on the vehicle’s title, and services like Carfax can also help you avoid flood cars.

“You can check for free at Carfax.com/flood. Type in the 17 digit vehicle identification number and we’ll tell you if any flood damage has been reported to us,” says Basso.

But remember, some of that flood damage will never be reported to anyone, so a mechanic’s inspection is crucial to protect yourself.

Reputable dealers will steer clear of selling a flood car or taking one in as trade in. The flood car scammers tend to hide on-line, or by selling a car along the side of the road.

You can do research at the Carfax flood car checker. You can also read that the North Carolina Attorney General says says sellers are supposed to tell you about damage to a car they’re selling in North Carolina.