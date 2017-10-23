Judge denies bond for man charged in Colonial Williamsburg IED detonation

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of setting off an explosive device in Williamsburg was denied bond Monday morning in court.

Police charged Stephen Powers, of Gloucester, with several felonies, including committing an act of terrorism. Investigators say Powers set off an Improvised Explosive Device in a parking lot in Williamsburg, not too far from William & Mary’s campus.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. Thursday, near the intersection of South Boundary Street and Francis Street. No one was hurt. Police believe it was an isolated incident.

It’s unclear how Powers made the device or why it was planted in the popular area in Williamsburg.

The Williamsburg police have not commented further about the terrorism charge against Powers, but it is believed to be the first time anyone has been charged with that type of felony in the city.

According to state law, the felony carries a sentence of 20 years to life in prison. A court appointed attorney will be assigned to Powers, who was denied bond in court on Monday.