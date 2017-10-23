Man pistol-whips woman in head, fires multiple shots outside NC bakery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A woman was injured after she was hit by a gun outside a popular Charlotte bakery in the NoDa neighborhood in east Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Meckleburg police, a woman was pistol-whipped by a man around 12:47 a.m. Sunday morning outside of Amelie’s, which is a popular bakery in Charlotte, located in the 2400 block of North Davidson Street.

Police say the man began shooting in the parking lot after he struck the woman. Two cars where struck by bullets, one of which had people inside. Dozens of people were running for cover.

People who were inside the bakery at the time of the shooting say they’re shaken up and do not feel safe, but thankful they were not hurt.

“We are thankful no one was injured and the situation was handled quickly. The authorities were quick to take action and have now taken over the case,” Mary Jayne Wilson, who is the director of operations at Amelie’s, said.

Folks who were eating inside the bakery said they were reminded that life is far too precious.

Yellow caution tape could be seen in the parking lot near the restaurant Sunday evening.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

Amelie’s French Bakery and Cafe released the following statement:

“Last night, an assault and robbery occurred in the area surrounding Amélie’s French Bakery & Café’s NoDa location. While the altercation did not happen at Amélie’s, the attentive staff alerted customers to move away from the doors and windows as the situation played out. Thankfully no one was hurt during the incident and the local police immediately jumped into action.”

No arrests have been made.

