Orange County officials to look at concussion policies, procedures for athletes

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today, in the midst of football season, local school district be looking at concussions and head injuries.

This is a policy for the Orange County Board of Education.

Between Orange County middle and high schools, in the 2016-17 school year, there were reportedly 56 total head injuries and concussions. There were 28 concussions just at Orange High School last school year.

According to the report, that’s more than the other two previous school years. Each year, the athletics department looks at protocol, which includes having today’s meeting, having an emergency plan and looking at the latest shared information.

Today, officials will look at research from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, which studied four high schools near Chapel Hill.

The research states they try to identify at-risk players, then look at intervention, and then try to reduce the risk.

One key point to avoid these head injuries is looking at player behaviors during the game, for example.

Trouble thinking, headache, dizziness can all be symptoms of a concussion.

Student athletes and parents are given an information that they have to sign acknowledging they know what a concussion is and what repercussions may come from it.