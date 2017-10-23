Orange County schools saw increase in reported concussions, board hears



HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new report shows Orange County schools saw an increase in the number of reported concussions and head injuries last school year, an issue that’s gotten greater attention recently as one of the district’s students recovers at Duke Hospital after being injured during a football game.

Between Orange County middle and high schools, in the 2016-17 school year, there were reportedly 56 total head injuries and concussions. There were 28 reported incidents just at Orange High School last school year.

According to the report, that’s more than the two previous school years, during which there were 51 reported concussions and head injuries.

“(Student athletes) are also more likely to report themselves and report their friends, which is why we do see some of the numbers going up,” said Emily Gaddy, athletic trainer at Orange High School.

One of the school’s students, Thys Oldenburg, is still unconscious at Duke Hospital after being hit during a junior varsity football game earlier this month.

“He’s been making progress. So, we can’t really ask for anything more. We’d love a whole lot more,” said his aunt, Caroline Beasley. “While it’s horrible, there’s so many things that could have been so much worse. So, we’re so grateful he’s where he is versus where he could have been.”

His family is raising money to pay for medical expenses. Beasley says any amount leftover will go into a fund to help families who may face similar circumstances in the future. To contribute, click here.

Each year, the athletics department looks at protocol, which includes having today’s meeting, having an emergency plan and looking at the latest shared information.

The school board on Monday looked at research from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, which studied four high schools near Chapel Hill.

The research states they try to identify at-risk players, then look at intervention, and then try to reduce the risk.

One key point to avoid these head injuries is looking at player behaviors during the game. For example, trouble thinking, headache, dizziness can all be symptoms of a concussion.

Student athletes and parents are given a form that they have to sign acknowledging they know what a concussion is and what repercussions may come from it.

To view the report the school board received Monday night, click here.