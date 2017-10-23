Rain pushes back construction on Buck Jones Road roundabout

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County drivers are finding a change near the Cary-Raleigh line.

That change is part of a multi-million dollar project. About half of the money is coming from a road bond that voters approved in 2013.

But as of Monday morning, construction on Buck Jones Road had been put on hold. Crews told CBS North Carolina that rain is pushing back their work another day.

“Traffic stays pretty busy,” said Eric Bradley, head of school at Grace Christian School.

Grace Christian is only a few hundred feet away from a new roundabout at Buck Jones and Farm Gate roads.

“We’re not sure how the roundabout is going to affect traffic,” he said.

Sharon Jones, who lives nearby, is also a little unsure.

“I don’t know that I like them, because it makes you really stop and think, ‘OK, I’ve got to watch this guy and this guy,'” she said.

Officials with the City of Raleigh said the addition is part of an overhaul of Buck Jones Road. The roundabout will eliminate left turns on Buck Jones, keeping drivers moving, but at a slower pace.

“We will have some questions about our students coming across the street, again we hope the City has a plan for that,” said Bradley.

Jones told CBS North Carolina she is glad to hear drivers should be going slower.

“I feel really good because you see a lot of people walking – like when the church is in session, and crossing the street. Then we’ve got the soccer park just across the street,” she said.

The Buck Jones Road widening project is expected to be finished by next summer.

We reached out to city officials for a comment about the project, but no one was available to speak with CBS North Carolina on Monday.