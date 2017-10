RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police confirmed a person is in custody after shots were fired at Crabtree Valley Mall Monday afternoon.

A spokesman for Crabtree Valley Mall said the incident occurred in the parking lot of the Barnes & Noble sometime after 4:45 p.m.

No one was injured.

Raleigh Police told CBS North Carolina they are working with Crabtree Valley Mall Police about the reported incident.