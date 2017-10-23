Retired pro wrestler battles cancer as this year’s ‘LLS Honored Hero’

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s called the “fight against cancer” and the reason for that is because you have to be tough to battle it.

One fighter – in more ways than one – shared with CBS North Carolina evening anchor Sean Maroney about how he’s making sure patients know that he’s in their corner as they fight the disease.

“Like Jimmy Valvano said, ‘Don’t give up, don’t ever give up,’” Chuck Coates said with intensity.

It’s words to live by for Coates and not just because he’s a fan of the famed North Carolina State University men’s basketball coach.

“Three times with cancer and we’re still here,” Coates said about himself.

Much like Jimmy V, cancer hit Coates.

But unlike the coach’s glandular cancer, it was lymphoma that hit Coates – a type of blood cancer – and it hit him hard.

Fortunately for him, he’s used to big hits.

“In the ring, his opponent from Durham, North Carolina, at 250 pounds, Chuck Coates!” the announcer yelled on the grainy recording from the sidelines of a North American Wrestling Association match in Charlotte, North Carolina.

That night, Coates was taking on Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat.

From 1986 until 2006, Coates wrestled under several monikers for wrestling groups such as NAWA, WWF (now known as WWE) and WCW.

The retired pro wrestler has stood up to giants before.

Including literal giants.

“There’s the head butt again!” the announcer exclaimed on the grainy video from the 1980s as famed WWF wrestler “Andre the Giant” attacks Coates in the ring.

“That youngster’s out for lunch!” the announcer said as Andre pins Coates, ending the match.

Coates couldn’t win them all, but he learned how to get back up and keep fighting.

“Right hand to the head, and Chuck Coates continues to fight back!” the announcer said excitedly as Coates battled back from the ropes in another grainy video of his WCW match against “Flyin’ Brian.”

A year-and-a-half since pinning cancer, Coates is right back in the Duke Cancer Institute where he wrestled the biggest match of his life and now volunteers with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of North Carolina.

“I feel like part of my job now is to give back,” Coates explained from the halls of the cancer ward. “I tell everybody there’s a light at the end of that tunnel, we got to get to that light.

“It might take a while, but there’s a light,” Coates added he reached out with his hand. “We gotta grab it, go for it, [and] reach it.

“It comes.”

Coates is this year’s “Honored Hero,” bringing LLS’ upcoming “Light the Night Walk” to patients who can’t get away from the Duke Cancer Institute because of their treatment. The annual walk shows those fighting cancer that they have someone in their corner, whether family or friends, doctors or an experienced fighter like Coates.

“Everyone in this room will be on my mind, and we’ll take them with us,” Coates said with a catch in his throat as he looked at the patients holding lanterns and walking around the hallways.

“I’m looking so forward to it,” Coates added with his eyes misting up.

LLS helps raise funds for research to find cures for blood cancer. It also helps provide assistance to those in treatment.

CBS North Carolina’s Sean Maroney returns this year to host the annual “Light the Night Walk” in Cary on Saturday October 28th. CBS North Carolina is a proud sponsor.

If you’d like to participate or even donate to the cause, click here for more information.