Severe storms possible this evening across central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a beautiful weekend to wind up the North Carolina State Fair, changes to the weather are in store as a cold front will move through Monday night.

There is a slight risk of severe weather during the evening hours on Monday. The front should move east of Interstate 95 around midnight and take with it the threat of severe weather. Damaging winds and an isolated tornado will be possible tonight during the evening hours.

In advance of the front, winds will be breezy with gusts over 20 mph possible. A couple of showers will move in during the afternoon, but as mentioned above, showers will be widespread during the evening. Rainfall amounts should average around one inch.

On Tuesday, skies will be clearing, but it will still be mild. The cooler air will filter in Tuesday night. So expect dry, but chillier air on Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday morning will be the coldest with lows in the lower 40s and possible upper 30s in some areas.

Dry weather will continue into Friday as temperatures moderate back to around 70.

Over the upcoming weekend, skies are expected to become partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower possible each day. Interestingly, the weather models are mixed on a couple of things next Sunday. There could be a low moving just off the east coast and that would bring in milder air. While if that low doesn’t move up off our coast, there is the possibility of much cooler air moving in for Sunday with highs only in the 50s. Hopefully the models will come into better agreement by Tuesday.

Today will become mostly cloudy with an afternoon shower possible, becoming more likely late in the afternoon. The high will be 78. Winds will be southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Tonight will be cloudy with showers and scattered storms likely during the evening. The overnight low will be 60. Winds will be southwest 8 to 15 mph. The rain risk will be 90 percent.

Tuesday will be clearing and still mild. The high will be 75. Winds will be southwest 8 to 12 mph.

Tuesday Night will be fair and turning cooler. The overnight low will be 48. Winds will be west around 5 mph.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 66; winds will be west around 5 mph.

Thursday will be sunny and cool. The high will be 64, after a morning low of 42.

Friday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 70, after a morning low of 45.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM shower. The high will be 70, after a morning low of 48. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower. The high will be 68, after a morning low of 50. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

