Storms hit Raleigh region



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Heavy rains hit the Raleigh area Monday evening as a line of strong storms rolled through the area.

A look at the conditions out by Crabtree Valley Mall. The rain is coming down hard.@WNCN pic.twitter.com/E6VQ7s5M5k — Amy Cutler (@AmyCutlerNews) October 24, 2017

The rain caused standing water on several roads. The water carried large pieces of debris into the intersection of Peace Street and Capital Boulevard, closing eastbound Peace Street. It wasn’t immediately clear whether city workers would be able to get the debris cleared by morning; the debris was too big for police to move.

At least one fire and several wrecks were reported, though it wasn’t immediately confirmed that they were related to the weather.

Across North Carolina, Duke Progress Energy reported more than 90,000 customers without power just before 11 p.m. Many of the outages were in the western part of the state, but that figure included more than 1,000 customers in Wake County.