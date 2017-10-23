Uncle drowned nephew in bathtub, dumped him in trash, police say

SEATTLE (AP) — The 19-year-old uncle of a 6-year-old Lynnwood boy whose body was found in a dumpster was charged with murder Thursday in Snohomish County District Court.

Andrew Clayton Henckel from Kerrville, Texas, was babysitting Dayvid Pakko on Monday, according to court documents. The boy was reported missing Monday afternoon, the Seattle Times reports .

Charging documents say Pakko’s body was found around 2 a.m. the next day in a dumpster not far from his apartment in the northern Seattle suburb.

Henckel grabbed the boy and plunged him into the tub, holding him under water until he stopped struggling, court documents said. Henckel then wrapped the body in a blanket, put it in a box and placed it in a dumpster, documents said.

The court documents don’t specify a motive.

Rachel Forde, a Snohomish County public defender who appeared with Henckel at his first appearance Wednesday said Henckel is on the autism spectrum.

Forde urged the judge not to hold Henckel based solely on his statements to police, pointing out that individuals with his disability are easily susceptible to suggestion and authority figures.

Henckel’s family has retained a private attorney, Forde said Thursday.

Henckel is being held on $1 million bail.