Warrant: Raleigh man being treated for overdose kicked officer, bit paramedic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man is facing multiple charges after attacking police officers and a paramedic following an overdose, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS North Carolina.

According to the warrant, Clarence Maurice Powell, 33, of the 800 block of Lenoir Street, was being treated for an overdose by a paramedic on Friday when he kicked a Raleigh police officer in the lower back, “emit bodily fluid” at another officer and then bit the paramedic.

Powell is charged with felony assault physical injury law enforcement/probation/parole officer, felony malicious conduct by prisoner, and felony assault physical injury emergency personnel.

The warrant shows that an officer was assisting the paramedic with Powell, who was being “combative” while being treated following an overdose call. While attempting to help the paramedic, Powell kicked the officer in the lower back causing back spasms. The officer had to go to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

After kicking the first officer, Powell “emit bodily fluid” at another officer, who was also trying to assist in controlling the suspect, the warrant shows.

Following the assaults on the two officers, Powell bit the paramedic on his right elbow, leaving “a clear bite mark breaking the skin,” the warrant states.

Powell is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is set for today.