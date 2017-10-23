‘We’ve got an officer down:’ 911 calls reveal moments after attempted escape from NC prison

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCN) – 911 calls released Monday reveal the moments following an attempted escape from the Pasquotank Correctional Institution on Oct. 12 that left two employees dead and multiple others injured.

Around 3 p.m., inmates started a fire in the prison’s Correction Enterprises Specialty Sewing Plant, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said. At that point four inmates attempted to escape.

During that attempted escape, several prison employees were assaulted, and two were killed.

“We got an officer down over here,” one caller told dispatch in a brief conversation.

Another caller had locked herself in a closet but could still see the body of an officer on the ground.

“The officer is alive but he is not getting up,” the caller said. “I don’t know if he was attacked with a hammer or a screwdriver.”

A third 911 recording revealed the caller reported five inmates attempting to escape.

“We got inmates trying to jump over the fence. Five inmates,” the caller said. Officials later confirmed four inmates attempted to escape but none were successful.

That same 911 caller reported more officers were hurt.

“Three officers down that we know of,” they told dispatch. “We think they were beaten a hammer but we’re not sure.”

Many of the people who called 911 weren’t fully aware of what exactly was occurring at that time at the prison.

The Department identified the two employees who died as Correctional Officer Justin Smith, 35, and Correction Enterprises Manager Veronica Darden, 50.

The inmates charged with killing Smith and Darden are Wisezah Buckman, Seth J. Frasier, Mikel Brady and Jonathan M. Monk.

Each is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. The four inmates have all been transferred to other prisons.