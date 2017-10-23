Woman sitting on Fayetteville bench attacked and raped, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was raped last week in Fayetteville after being attacked by two men as she sat on a bench, police said.

The woman was sitting on a bench in the 100 block of Ann Street on Wednesday when two men approached her, “began physically assaulting” her, then both raped her, police said.

The exact time of the rape wasn’t clear, but it was still light out, police said. The crime was not immediately reported to authorities, they said.

The two men are described being 20 to 30 years old. One was about 5 feet 9 inches tall, with blond hair, brown eyes, a muscular build. The other is described as about 6 feet 5 inches tall, with a short afro, a goatee and a skinny build.

The blond was wearing blue jeans, and the man with the afro was wearing a Yankees shirt, black jeans and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. A. Caldwell at (910) 366-5853, the police at (910) 366-5853 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS. Crimestoppers tips can also be sent electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org or by downloading the P3 Tips app.