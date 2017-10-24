2nd arrest made in Kinston dog fighting ring bust

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A second man has been arrested and charged in connection with a dog fighting ring bust, authorities said.

On Saturday, police arrested Hal Tyler Jr. and rescued five dogs from a dog fighting ring off Sherman Street. Tyler was charged with felonious dog fighting.

When officers arrived a the home, a crowd ran into nearby woods, police said.

On Tuesday, Kinston police said Juan Derico Rufus was arrested and charged with felony dog fighting.

Two injured dogs were recovered along with three uninjured dogs, police said. A wooden built dog fighting ring was also found on the property.

Both injured dogs were transported for treatment. One dog required 48 staples to the face and neck area. But both dogs should make a full recovery police said.

The three uninjured dogs are being held for safekeeping.

Tyler is being held at the Lenoir County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond while Rufus is there under a under a $10,000 secured bond.

