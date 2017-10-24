Apex teen hit by vehicle while walking to school

The student was hit while in the crosswalk at Evans Road and Humie Olive Road (CBS North Carolina)

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex Friendship High School student was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning while crossing the road, police said.

The teen student was hit while in the crosswalk on Evans Road at Humie Olive Road, just off the 7700 block of Humie Olive Road, around 7 a.m.

Apex Friendship High School is located in the 7800 block of Humie Olive Road.

Police said the student, whose identity and age have not been released, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

It’s unclear at this time if the driver who hit the student will face charges.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

