Clearing today, chillier Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Widespread rain moved through central North Carolina Monday night as a cold front moved through.

In the Triangle, most areas received an inch of rain with locally heavier amounts. Fayetteville only had about a quarter of an inch or rain. The threat of severe weather never materialized in central North Carolina, but severe storms were widespread across the western part of our state. The front will move out to sea on Tuesday, but the cooler air behind it will lag. So look for mild temperatures today.

Cooler air will move in Tuesday night. On Wednesday and Thursday highs will be in the mid-60s. Lows on Thursday morning will reach to around 40.

Milder air will move in for Friday and it will remain sunny.

Over the upcoming weekend, skies are expected to become partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower late Saturday. A cold front will approach and move through on Sunday. With it, there will be a chance of rain, and behind it, colder air will pour in across central North Carolina. By next Monday, highs should be in the 50s with lows starting out in the 30s.

Today will be clearing with it becoming mostly sunny during the afternoon. The high will be 75. Winds will be southwest 5 to 12 mph.

Tonight will be mainly clear and cooler. The overnight low will be 48. Winds will be northwest 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday will be sunny and cool. The high will be 66. Winds will be west around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night will be fair and colder. The overnight low will be around 40. Winds will be light out of the northwest.

Thursday will be sunny. The high will be 66; winds will be light out of the west.

Friday will be sunny and milder. The high will be 72, after a morning low of 42.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM shower. The high will be near 70, after a morning low of 46. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a risk of rain. The high will be 66, after a morning low of 52. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Next Monday will be mostly sunny and colder. The high will be 58; after a morning low of 39.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

