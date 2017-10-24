Crabtree Valley Mall shooting stemmed from robbery, suspect says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man charged with firing shots in a Crabtree Valley Mall parking lot Monday told arresting officers he had just been robbed before the shooting.

Damien Dayquann Lyons was arrested after police responded to a “shots fired” call in the parking lot of the Barnes & Noble at the mall around 4:45 p.m.

No one was injured in the shooting incident but a parked car was struck by a bullet.

Lyons told arresting officers he came to the mall meet someone to sell a phone. He was robbed of that phone and that led him to fire at the robbery suspect as they drove away, an official confirmed to CBS North Carolina.

He was charged with going armed to the terror of the people, injury to personal property, and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling or vehicle, records show.

Lyons appeared in court Tuesday and remained in jail that afternoon.