Donation box at NC church pumpkin patch stolen

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The donation box, used to accommodate after-hours customers, was stolen from the Pumpkin Patch at Wesley United Methodist Church Sunday night.

“I came out to the pumpkin patch this morning and saw that there’s a whole lot of sawdust, but no donation box that we use for overnight shoppers,” said patch organizer Mary Frances McClure. “Because your kid tells you at 6:30 in the morning, ‘Oh mom, I’ve got to bring a pumpkin to school,’ so we have it out there for emergency pumpkin shopping.”

The patch has been in operation for 27 years, and as far as McClure knows, the donation box, which is locked and secured to a table, has never been stolen or had its contents taken.

Proceeds from pumpkin sales are used to support youth group programs and mission trips for Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.

Organizers do not know how much money was stolen, but say the box was emptied the previous day.

“There’s no way to know, but we emptied it last night, or probably yesterday morning, so I’m sure it wasn’t millions of dollars but we hope that that person is OK,” McClure said.

McClure and all those working at the patch were not angry to find the box has been stolen.

Instead, they had this message for whoever took it: “If somebody is taking money from a church yard, then they must have more issues than I have, so I just have compassion. I just hope they’re OK and we’ve been praying for you today in the pumpkin patch.”

If you have any information, call Wilmington police at 910-343-3600.

