Durham facing space crunch for elementary schools



DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Before the next school year starts, Durham Public Schools has to figure out what to do with almost 1,200 students.

Next school year, a state mandate goes into effect that reduces the number of kindergarten through third grade students allowed per class.

This year, 21 students are allowed in each kindergarten through third grade class. Next year, only 18 students are allowed in kindergarten, 16 in first grade and 17 in both second and third grades.

Jon long, the school system’s director of Construction and Capital Planning says the mandate is creating a challenge for the district.

“The physical constraints for our sites are effected,” he said.

State lawmakers say smaller classes will help improve learning. Long says parents of Durham’s 30 elementary schools should be concerned.

“That we have adequate facilities,” he said.

Long says the new mandate leaves enough students without a classroom to fill two elementary schools.

The district has to figure out a plan. Long says a couple of options are adding trailers to schools, and/or making teachers of elective subjects mobile, meaning they would come to the students instead of having their own class. Longs says whichever decision is made, it has to be done carefully.

“Making sure that we don’t have to do things internally at each school that would take away from the educational opportunities from the kids simply by trying to get more space available,” he said.