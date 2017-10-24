Fayetteville police comb surveillance footage following reported rape



FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman says two men attacked and raped her in downtown Fayetteville.

Police are still looking for those men. The victim said she was sitting on a bench along the 100 block of Ann Street when the suspects approached her.

“We’re also checking surveillance to see if we can find images of these two suspects,” said Fayetteville Police Sgt. Shawn Strepay.

Police say the victim didn’t know the attackers and they already have almost a week-long head start.

The reported rape happened last Wednesday.

“This was a delayed report, the victim did not report this to us immediately before which is not necessarily unusual. The victims feel either scared of ashamed of what happened. They should not feel that way,” said Strepay.

But victims advocates say it happens more often than you might think.

“Last year we had 438 victims of sexual assault that we advocated for,” said Rape Crisis Executive Director Deanna Gerdes.

And those cases that have been reported to Cumberland County’s Rape Crisis Center.

The center’s director says too many times rape goes unreported, and she says too many times the victim gets blamed.

“We have the right to sit on park benches in the middle of the day at night, we as women have the right to walk down the street at 2 a.m. or 2 in the afternoon, we need to focus on perpetrators and what they’re doing,” said Gerdes.

The two suspects are described being 20 to 30 years old. One was about 5 feet 9 inches tall, with blond hair, brown eyes, a muscular build. The other is described as about 6 feet 5 inches tall, with a short afro, a goatee and a skinny build.