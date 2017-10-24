Flesh-eating bacteria in floodwaters claims 2nd victim, Texas officials say

GALVESTON, Texas (CBS NEWS) — Health officials say the death this month of a 31-year-old Galveston man is the result of Hurricane Harvey because he was doing repair work to clean up from the storm when he contracted a flesh-eating bacterial infection.

Josue Zurita went to the hospital Oct. 10 with a serious infection to his arm and died six days later.

Dr. Philip Keiser with the Galveston County Health District says bacteria from Harvey debris or floodwater entered the man’s body through a wound or cut.

Zurita, a carpenter, was working on repairing damaged homes when he contracted the rare infection, which kills soft tissue.

Last month, a 77-year-old woman died from a flesh-eating bacteria that she contracted after falling into Harvey floodwaters in her home and sustaining a traumatic injury. Nancy Reed of Harris County, Texas was remembered by the community as an avid donor and longtime volunteer, both with her church and several non-profit organizations, CBS affiliate KHOU-TV reported.

Contaminated storm water was the underlying cause of at least one other death during Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath. Clevelon Brown, 64, of Galveston County picked up a bacterial infection from standing in floodwater and died of sepsis — an immune-system response to infection that causes widespread inflammation.

State and local authorities have tallied at least 80 Harvey-related deaths in flood-affected areas since the storm hit Aug. 25.