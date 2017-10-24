Gas leak reported near Durham elementary school

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A gas leak near Y.E. Smith Elementary School closed down Main Street in east Durham on Tuesday afternoon.

The leak was called in by a school employee at about 1:30 p.m., officials said.

The street is closed between South Briggs Avenue and Gary Street.

School officials said the students are safe, but student pickup will likely be slower than normal today.

Municipal officials have asked drivers to avoid the area.

Fire officials confirmed gas in the area, and contacted PSNC Energy. Utility workers then confirmed an underground leak below East Main Street, fire officials said.